Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

UPDATE: Kinston police arrest man after investigating Thursday night shooting

Police in Kinston are investigating after a woman was shot in the neck Thursday night.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Kinston say they have arrested and charged a man after investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman shot in the neck last week.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on West Road last Thursday. Police say 35-year-old Marquetta Norman, of Goldsboro, was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where she was in stable condition.

Marquez Johnson, 18, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, according to officials.

Officers say a vehicle was headed east on Lenoir Avenue on August 10 when a person inside shot toward a group of people. They believe Norman was not the intended target in the shooting.

Johnson is behind bars at the Lenoir County jail on secured bond after officers say they searched his car following a traffic stop. Inside the car, they say they found a handgun.

Law enforcement says they also searched two residences after searching the car. Officials say they found two more handguns and a felony amount of marijuana.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939- 4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Thorn was indicted by a grand jury for three counts of embezzlement.
Former car dealership employee accused of embezzling $300,000
The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
DEPUTIES: Father charged with killing state employee that hit and killed his son
Associate warden from Bertie Correctional pleads guilty in federal fraud scheme
The governor stopped at the closed Martin General Hospital this afternoon.
Gov. Cooper in Williamston discussing hospital closure, Medicaid expansion
After the sweltering heat comes the strong/severe storms. Wind gusts will be the main threat as...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms start to arrive after a hot afternoon

Latest News

Martin General Hospital closing, people left jobless
Job fair for those displaced by Martin General Hospital closure next week
Job fair for those displaced by Martin General Hospital closure next week
Job fair for those displaced by Martin General Hospital closure next week
North Carolina
Protesters to rally against bills they say target LGBTQ+ and trans youth
Protesters to rally against bills they say target LGBTQ+ and trans youth
Protesters to rally against bills they say target LGBTQ+ and trans youth