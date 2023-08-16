UPDATE: Kinston police arrest man after investigating Thursday night shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Kinston say they have arrested and charged a man after investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman shot in the neck last week.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on West Road last Thursday. Police say 35-year-old Marquetta Norman, of Goldsboro, was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where she was in stable condition.

Marquez Johnson, 18, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, according to officials.

Officers say a vehicle was headed east on Lenoir Avenue on August 10 when a person inside shot toward a group of people. They believe Norman was not the intended target in the shooting.

Johnson is behind bars at the Lenoir County jail on secured bond after officers say they searched his car following a traffic stop. Inside the car, they say they found a handgun.

Law enforcement says they also searched two residences after searching the car. Officials say they found two more handguns and a felony amount of marijuana.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939- 4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.