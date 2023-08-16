UPDATE: Caretaker accused of abusing Pitt County disabled adult arrested

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A caretaker that was accused by a mother earlier this year of abusing her disabled son has now been arrested.

According to the warrant, 67-year-old Gayle Waugh unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously abused 25-year-old Matthew Howard back on May 1 at his home off of Shadowood Court in Greenville.

WITN first started investigating the case in May when Howard’s mother, Naomi Howard, shared video of Waugh allegedly pressing a clipboard against Matthew’s face.

As the video continues, a cane is also used to poke and tap Matthew in the face.

The warrant states that after an investigation, it was determined that Haugh knowingly abused Matthew Howard, who was born disabled and has several underlying health issues.

Waugh was jailed on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Waugh has also been accused by another Pitt County parent of abusing their disabled toddler.

Latequa Brown says video shows Waugh jolting her daughter, 4-year-old Annalise Brown’s neck last year.

No charges have been filed in this case.

