Protesters to rally against bills they say target LGBTQ+ and trans youth

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday afternoon organizations in our state are working to oppose multiple veto overrides being considered by the North Carolina Legislature.

Today, Equality North Carolina and other initiatives, including the ACLU and Planned Parenthood South Atlantic will host a press conference at 2 p.m. to oppose impending veto overrides of three bills.

Those bills tackle banning gender-affirming care for minors (House Bill 808), banning transgender and intersex kids from participating in athletic activities not associated with the sex that identifies them at birth (House Bill 574), and the Parents Bill of Rights (Senate Bill 49), which many compare to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay Bill” in Florida.

All three bills were vetoed by Governor Cooper on July 5, 2023.

The legislature is considering the three bills for veto overrides and is expected to pass bills into law in the next few days.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.