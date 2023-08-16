North Carolina House overrides multiple vetoes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina House of Representatives voted to override several of Governor Roy Cooper’s vetoes on Wednesday afternoon.

House members first voted to override House Bill 574, which is better known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. The bill would ban all transgender girls and women (biological boys or men) from competing in women’s athletics at the middle school, high school, and college levels in North Carolina.

House members then moved on to House Bill 808, a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for children. The house overrode the Governor’s veto of that bill by a vote of 73-46.

The House also voted to override House Bill 219, known as the Charter School Omnibus Bill, by a vote of 74-45.

House Bill 219 allows charter schools in the state to expand without seeking permission as long as they’re not considered low-performing. It would also allow them to give preferential treatment to applicants instead of using the lottery system as well as begin to allow enrollment and charge tuition for out-of-state and foreign exchange students.

It would also allow county governments to funds collected from property taxes to pay for charter school buildings and other capital projects, under current law using public funds for this reason is not possible.

All of these bills will now head to the Senate where that chamber will attempt to override them as well.

