Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

North Carolina House overrides multiple vetoes

NC Legislative Building Photographer: Maggie Brown × 1 / 3 The entrance to the North Carolina...
NC Legislative Building Photographer: Maggie Brown × 1 / 3 The entrance to the North Carolina Legislative building in downtown Raleigh where the NC General Assembly meets. Photo taken August 17, 2018.((Source: Maggie Brown |WRAL))
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina House of Representatives voted to override several of Governor Roy Cooper’s vetoes on Wednesday afternoon.

House members first voted to override House Bill 574, which is better known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. The bill would ban all transgender girls and women (biological boys or men) from competing in women’s athletics at the middle school, high school, and college levels in North Carolina.

House members then moved on to House Bill 808, a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for children. The house overrode the Governor’s veto of that bill by a vote of 73-46.

The House also voted to override House Bill 219, known as the Charter School Omnibus Bill, by a vote of 74-45.

House Bill 219 allows charter schools in the state to expand without seeking permission as long as they’re not considered low-performing. It would also allow them to give preferential treatment to applicants instead of using the lottery system as well as begin to allow enrollment and charge tuition for out-of-state and foreign exchange students.

It would also allow county governments to funds collected from property taxes to pay for charter school buildings and other capital projects, under current law using public funds for this reason is not possible.

All of these bills will now head to the Senate where that chamber will attempt to override them as well.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Thorn was indicted by a grand jury for three counts of embezzlement.
Former car dealership employee accused of embezzling $300,000
Associate warden from Bertie Correctional pleads guilty in federal fraud scheme
The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
DEPUTIES: Father charged with killing state employee that hit and killed his son
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
The governor stopped at the closed Martin General Hospital this afternoon.
Gov. Cooper in Williamston discussing hospital closure, Medicaid expansion

Latest News

Young boy sets up lemonade stand to raise money for the homeless
Young boy sets up lemonade stand to raise money for the homeless
ALZ OF ENC
ENC to take a walk to end Alzheimer’s
Walter B. Jones Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center in Greenville has been recognized as...
Walter B. Jones Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center in Greenville
Walter B. Jones Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center
Greenville addiction treatment center ranked as one of the best in America for second year