Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Megamillions 8-15-23

Megamillions for August, 15 2023
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Thorn was indicted by a grand jury for three counts of embezzlement.
Former car dealership employee accused of embezzling $300,000
The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
DEPUTIES: Father charged with killing state employee that hit and killed his son
Associate warden from Bertie Correctional pleads guilty in federal fraud scheme
The governor stopped at the closed Martin General Hospital this afternoon.
Gov. Cooper in Williamston discussing hospital closure, Medicaid expansion
After the sweltering heat comes the strong/severe storms. Wind gusts will be the main threat as...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms start to arrive after a hot afternoon

Latest News

NCEL 08-15-2023
NCEL 08-15-2023
Gov. Cooper holds roundtable to discuss lack of health resources in ENC county
Gov. Cooper holds roundtable to discuss lack of health resources in ENC county
Police say the dirt bike was stolen
Family of Goldsboro man hit and killed on dirt bike mourn his loss, seek answers about accident
NCEL 8/15/23
NCEL 8/15/23