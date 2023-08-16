Knotts Island ferry route to adjust schedule for new school times

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is making adjustments to the Knott’s Island ferry schedule, a change they say came at the request of the local school district.

According to NCDOT, Currituck County Schools asked the department to modify the ferry’s schedule to accommodate the school system’s recently changed bell times for the upcoming school year.

NCDOT said that they agreed to the changes after speaking with local business and civic leaders in the area, who also agreed with the changes.

The new schedule will begin on August 22nd and will run as follows:

From Currituck : 6:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

From Knott’s Island: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

NCDOT says that the ferry route between Currituck and Knot’s Island was created in 1962 to serve school children who commute between Knotts Island and the Currituck County mainland.

According to NCDOT prior to the route’s creation, school buses had to take a 90-minute route that left the state, and went through Virginia Beach and Chesapeake to travel to and from school.

