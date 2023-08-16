Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Knotts Island ferry route to adjust schedule for new school times

Knott's Island Ferry carries school buses between Knott's Island and Currituck.
Knott's Island Ferry carries school buses between Knott's Island and Currituck.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is making adjustments to the Knott’s Island ferry schedule, a change they say came at the request of the local school district.

According to NCDOT, Currituck County Schools asked the department to modify the ferry’s schedule to accommodate the school system’s recently changed bell times for the upcoming school year.

NCDOT said that they agreed to the changes after speaking with local business and civic leaders in the area, who also agreed with the changes.

The new schedule will begin on August 22nd and will run as follows:

  • From Currituck: 6:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
  • From Knott’s Island: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

NCDOT says that the ferry route between Currituck and Knot’s Island was created in 1962 to serve school children who commute between Knotts Island and the Currituck County mainland.

According to NCDOT prior to the route’s creation, school buses had to take a 90-minute route that left the state, and went through Virginia Beach and Chesapeake to travel to and from school.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Thorn was indicted by a grand jury for three counts of embezzlement.
Former car dealership employee accused of embezzling $300,000
Associate warden from Bertie Correctional pleads guilty in federal fraud scheme
The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
DEPUTIES: Father charged with killing state employee that hit and killed his son
The governor stopped at the closed Martin General Hospital this afternoon.
Gov. Cooper in Williamston discussing hospital closure, Medicaid expansion
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temperatures staying mild today and tomorrow
Kinston Police Department arrested Marquez Johnson in connection to a shooting August 10, 2023.
UPDATE: Kinston police arrest man after investigating Thursday night shooting
Kinston police arrest man after investigating Thursday night shooting
Kinston police arrest man after investigating Thursday night shooting
A mother here in the east is demanding accountability tonight after she shared video with WITN...
UPDATE: Caretaker accused of abusing Pitt County disabled adult arrested