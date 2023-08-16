Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Job fair for those displace by Martin General Hospital closure next week

Martin General Hospital closing, people left jobless
Martin General Hospital closing, people left jobless(Jaylen Holloway)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A week from today, a job fair will be held for those displaced from martin general hospital and its affiliated clinics.

Those attending the fair must show their hospital IDs to enter.

The fair will be held at the Senator Bob Martin Agricultural Center’s Meeting Center in Williamston from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 23.

Employers interested in registering for a booth should email Ashlan Crouch at acrouch@mideastcom.org.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Thorn was indicted by a grand jury for three counts of embezzlement.
Former car dealership employee accused of embezzling $300,000
The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
DEPUTIES: Father charged with killing state employee that hit and killed his son
Associate warden from Bertie Correctional pleads guilty in federal fraud scheme
The governor stopped at the closed Martin General Hospital this afternoon.
Gov. Cooper in Williamston discussing hospital closure, Medicaid expansion
After the sweltering heat comes the strong/severe storms. Wind gusts will be the main threat as...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms start to arrive after a hot afternoon

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: The heat breaks today; Dodging afternoon showers
First Alert Forecast August 16, 2023
First Alert Forecast August 16, 2023
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: The heat breaks today; Dodging afternoon showers
NCEL 08-15-2023
NCEL 08-15-2023