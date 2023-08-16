Job fair for those displace by Martin General Hospital closure next week

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A week from today, a job fair will be held for those displaced from martin general hospital and its affiliated clinics.

Those attending the fair must show their hospital IDs to enter.

The fair will be held at the Senator Bob Martin Agricultural Center’s Meeting Center in Williamston from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 23.

Employers interested in registering for a booth should email Ashlan Crouch at acrouch@mideastcom.org.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.