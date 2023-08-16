Advertise With Us
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: The heat breaks today; Dodging afternoon showers

Highs will stay below 90° Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert Forecast August 16, 2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A weak front will stall along the coast Wednesday, effectively breaking the heat wave of the last several days. Will still see scattered showers and storms for Wednesday and Thursday with the front just offshore. Temperatures will come back down to normal thanks to those drops and the accompanying cloud cover. Most areas should expect to see highs in the upper 80s over both days. Highs will hold near 90° Friday, Saturday and Sunday with lower humidity.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center will be watching two tropical waves in the deep Atlantic over the coming week. The two systems carry a 10% and 30% chance of development over the next 3-7 days as they move westward towards the central Atlantic Ocean. Neither system shows a projected path that would put ENC in danger over the next ten days, however their long range track remains uncertain.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

First Alert Forecast August 16, 2023
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
