Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Intoxicated tourists from US were ‘trapped’ at Eiffel Tower, officials say

FILE - Two American tourists are accused of overstaying their welcome at the Eiffel Tower.
FILE - Two American tourists are accused of overstaying their welcome at the Eiffel Tower.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two drunken Americans spent the night at the Eiffel Tower illegally, authorities said.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office said the men were discovered Monday morning by security.

They were allegedly intoxicated and had fallen asleep after their Sunday tour.

The operator of the tower is planning to press charges.

Prosecutors said no damage was found. They dismissed the fine for trespassing on an historic or cultural site.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Thorn was indicted by a grand jury for three counts of embezzlement.
Former car dealership employee accused of embezzling $300,000
The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
DEPUTIES: Father charged with killing state employee that hit and killed his son
Associate warden from Bertie Correctional pleads guilty in federal fraud scheme
The governor stopped at the closed Martin General Hospital this afternoon.
Gov. Cooper in Williamston discussing hospital closure, Medicaid expansion
After the sweltering heat comes the strong/severe storms. Wind gusts will be the main threat as...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms start to arrive after a hot afternoon

Latest News

Adele helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby.
Adele helps couple with gender reveal
The Kellogg Company teamed up with Sugarlands Distilling Company to create the “Eggo Brunch in...
Eggo Waffles launches boozy ‘Brunch in a Jar’ drink
Adele helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby.
Adele helps couple with gender reveal
Kinston Police Department arrested Marquez Johnson in connection to a shooting August 10, 2023.
UPDATE: Kinston police arrest man after investigating Thursday night shooting
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Death toll in Hawaii wildfire rises to 106 as county begins to release identities of victims