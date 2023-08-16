Incoming Pamlico County School Superintendent is excited for the new roll

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A familiar face will be the new leader of one school system in the east.

Dr. Jeremy Johnson will be the new superintendent for Pamlico County schools starting in September, taking over the role from current superintendent Lisa Jackson.

Johnson says he’s worked for 13 years teaching high school agriculture within the Pamlico County school system.

Johnson says he is a graduate of NC State University receiving his bachelor’s degree in agricultural education and his master’s in school administration in 2010 from ECU. and also served in administration within the school system.

The former Pamlico Middle Assistant Principal says he is excited for the future of the school system as it expands it Career Technical Education or CTE program, and expressed excitement for the learning environment that will come from $50 million in grant funding to build a new school for middle and high school students.

“You know some of the long-term goals we have is we want to make sure that students are as prepared as they possibly can be for the world of work that they can confidently move forward in the you know whatever career path I want parents to know first and foremost I’m a parent too our children’s education is the one of the single most important things that we have to consider,” said Dr. Johnson.

Before coming to eastern North Carolina, Johnson taught for 7 years at Southern Guilford high school.

