Greenville addiction treatment center ranked as one of the best in America for second year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville addiction treatment center has been named one of the best in America according to Newsweek’s 2023 annual rankings.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Walter B. Jones Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center in Greenville has been recognized as one of the Best Addiction Treatment Centers in America by Newsweek for the second year in a row.

“Walter B. Jones is proud to be recognized again as providing top care for North Carolinians in need of substance use treatment,” said Karen Burkes, NCDHHS Director of the Division of State Operated Healthcare Facilities. “Maintaining this top designation reflects the quality care provided by WBJ’s team of dedicated psychiatrists, nurses, and therapists, and the support the facility receives from the community.”

According to NCDHHS, About 1.2 million people in North Carolina have a substance use disorder, and the COVID-19 pandemic brought added and unprecedented stressors on people, families, and communities which exacerbated existing substance use issues.

NCDHHS says that Walter B. Jones provides inpatient and outpatient services including medical detox, psychiatric stabilization, substance use disorder, and mental health treatment, and uses best practices such as Motivational Interviewing, trauma-informed care, and Seeking Safety.

The department also said that perinatal services are also available for women at all stages of pregnancy, from all 100 counties, who are in need of specialized inpatient treatment.

NCDHHS says that Walter B. Jones Center is one of two state-operated Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Centers specifically designed to provide medically monitored detoxification/crisis stabilization, and short-term treatment preparing adults with substance use and co-occurring disorders for ongoing community-based recovery services.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.