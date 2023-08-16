Advertise With Us
Gov. Cooper holds roundtable to discuss lack of health resocures in ENC county

Gov Cooper hold round discussion table due to lack of health resources.
Gov Cooper hold round discussion table due to lack of health resources.(n/a)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper held a round table meeting in Williamston on Tuesday to discuss the lack of resources in the rural area and the failure of Medicaid expansion in our state.

“We just heard from the chief of staff of this hospital that the number of patients that they treated here that were uninsured, that potentially - had they had some health care coverage - that they may not have had the deficit that they had and they could’ve kept their doors open,” said Governor Cooper.

The closure isn’t just impacting those who need healthcare, but also, those who provided it. BJ Warren worked at Martin General for 29 years.

“It was devastating we were broadsided,” said Warren, the former Emergency Department’s Charge Nurse.

Now that Martin County residents are left without a hospital, they need all the resources they can get. One woman who has Medicaid for family planning, says full Medicaid would help.

“It would benefit me tremendously. I can go and get my health problems checked out that I’ve never been able to get checked out. I would be able to get my teeth fixed. I would be able to get all the diabetic medicine that I need,” said family planning Medicaid recipient, Princess Wilson.

The former charge nurse for the Emergency Department said there are some things in the works to try to reopen the emergency department, but it won’t be a quick process if it happens at all.

The Governor vowed his office will continue to work to do what it can to help.

“Know that we care know that we want to try to help and work through some solutions,” said Governor Cooper.

