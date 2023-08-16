Advertise With Us
Family of Goldsboro man hit and killed on dirt bike mourn his loss, seek answers about accident

By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Marquis Dawson’s mother Charlene Dawson-Rowe, stood on the corner of East Elm Street and South Andrews Avenue in Goldsboro with family Tuesday night in the very spot where police say Marquis took his last breath.

“This a pain that I wouldn’t wish on anybody,” Dawson-Rowe said. “That’s my firstborn.”

Goldsboro police say Dawson was riding a dirt bike at the intersection around sunset Sunday night. Shortly before seven, they say the dirt bike collided with the side of an SUV.

The 29-year-old died at the scene, leaving his family stunned.

“Seen his body laying right there and when I saw the bike laying in the road, it gave me confirmation that it was him,” said Dawson’s sister, Ayanna Dawson.

“My boy was great person,” said Dawson’s cousin, Devonte Faison. “He didn’t deserve what happened to him.”

Police say the dirt bike was stolen from Thomasville, however, Dawson’s cousin Ishmeal James says it belongs to him and that he didn’t steal it.

“Paid cash for it, showed the officer the bill of sale for the bike,” James said. “It being stolen shouldn’t have been in there.”

“I don’t like the picture being painted for him because he’s a loving father, brother, and just the perfect guy,” Ayanna Dawson said.

“That’s not the point,” Dawson-Rowe said. “A mother has lost a child.”

Dawson’s family says he was someone who made your day better even if his wasn’t going great.

Dawson-Rowe says Marquis loved fishing and being a country boy, but loved his two kids even more. They want to know exactly how the accident happened and who was at fault.

“If he was wrong then I can accept that, but at least really get to the bottom of it,” Dawson-Rowe said. “Give me closure, give the rest of his family closure.”

The SUV driver was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care for her injuries, but there’s no status on her condition.

Stay with us on WITN-TV and WITN.com as the investigation continues.

