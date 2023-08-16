ENC to take a walk to end Alzheimer’s

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s estimated that 6.7-million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia.

That number includes 118,000-North Carolinians and that number is only expected to rise --- growing to as many as 210,000 by 2025.

And one-in-three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or other dementia.

With stats like that, we definitely need to talk more about the disease and that’s exactly why the Alzheimer’s Association of Eastern North Carolina Chapter stopped by WITN’s ENC AT THREE.

Executive Director Lisa Roberts also shares the details about the upcoming “Walk To End Alzheimer’s” happening in both New Bern and Jacksonville, N.C.

Here are the dates and times so you can mark your calendar:

-Saturday, October 14 @ Jacksonville Commons Recreation Complex in Jacksonville, N.C.

-Saturday, October 21 @ Union Point Park in New Bern, N.C.

***Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with the Opening Ceremony at 10 a.m. then the Walk will begin immediately afterwards.

View the FULL interview above for additional information about Alzheimer’s, the “Walk To End Alzheimer’s” and to hear more about the work the Alzheimer’s Association of Eastern North Carolina Chapter does!

