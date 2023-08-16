Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

DEPUTIES: Carteret murder suspect arrested in Tennessee

Nico Ayodoro and Margarito Campos
Nico Ayodoro and Margarito Campos(Carteret County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office say that a man wanted on a local murder charge from June has been arrested in Tennessee.

According to deputies, Nicholas “Nico” Ayodoro, 31, of Morehead City was arrested in Putnam County Tennessee on July 30th following what they say was an attempted robbery and car-jacking at knifepoint at a gas station.

Deputies say the murder charge comes after Ayodoro stabbed 40-year-old Angel De Los Santos three times during a fight between the two men outside De Los Santos’s home in Country Pines Mobile Home Park in Newport.

De Los Santos was transported to Naval Medical Center on Camp Lejeune and then airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington where he was hospitalized in critical condition. Deputies say De Los Santos died from his injuries on July 13.

Deputies say they also arrested Margarita Campos, 43, also of Morehead City on one count of accessory after the fact of murder for helping Ayodoro get out of North Carolina after the stabbing.

Extradition proceedings have started for Ayodoro to be transported back to North Carolina on one open count of Murder.

Campos remains in the Carteret County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Thorn was indicted by a grand jury for three counts of embezzlement.
Former car dealership employee accused of embezzling $300,000
Associate warden from Bertie Correctional pleads guilty in federal fraud scheme
The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
DEPUTIES: Father charged with killing state employee that hit and killed his son
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich
The governor stopped at the closed Martin General Hospital this afternoon.
Gov. Cooper in Williamston discussing hospital closure, Medicaid expansion

Latest News

Boy starts lemonade stand to raise money for homeless.
Young boy sets up lemonade stand to raise money for the homeless
Knott's Island Ferry carries school buses between Knott's Island and Currituck.
Knotts Island ferry route to adjust schedule for new school times
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temperatures staying mild today and tomorrow
Kinston Police Department arrested Marquez Johnson in connection to a shooting August 10, 2023.
UPDATE: Kinston police arrest man after investigating Thursday night shooting