Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temperatures staying mild today and tomorrow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The cold front that made its way across the East yesterday will linger along our coast line over the next few days. It has moved far enough off shore to allow cooler air to move in. Temperatures today and tomorrow will reach the mid to upper 80s as winds blow in out of the north at 5 to 10 mph. Sunshine will battle with cloud cover through the day with rain showers showing up sporadically. Overnight lows will fall to the low 70s, bringing the humidity back to a more seasonable level.

Rain showers and cloud cover will dry up and move out by Friday, leaving us sunny for the upcoming weekend. Highs will hold near the 90° mark, giving us a classic August weekend. The next round of rain will hold off until next Tuesday.

TROPICS : The National Hurricane Center will be watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin over the coming days. Two systems are located in the deep Atlantic near the coast of Africa. They carry a 40% and 50% chance of development over the next 3-7 days as they move west-northwestward towards the central Atlantic Ocean. Neither system shows a projected path that would put ENC in danger over the next ten days, however their long range track remains uncertain. The NHC is also keeping an eye over the central Gulf of Mexico for possible slow development over the next 3-7 days. That area has a 20% chance of development.

