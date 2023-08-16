Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temperatures staying mild today and tomorrow

Highs will stay below 90° thanks to yesterday’s cold front
Charlie Ironmonger - WITN
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The cold front that made its way across the East yesterday will linger along our coast line over the next few days. It has moved far enough off shore to allow cooler air to move in. Temperatures today and tomorrow will reach the mid to upper 80s as winds blow in out of the north at 5 to 10 mph. Sunshine will battle with cloud cover through the day with rain showers showing up sporadically. Overnight lows will fall to the low 70s, bringing the humidity back to a more seasonable level.

Rain showers and cloud cover will dry up and move out by Friday, leaving us sunny for the upcoming weekend. Highs will hold near the 90° mark, giving us a classic August weekend. The next round of rain will hold off until next Tuesday.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center will be watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin over the coming days. Two systems are located in the deep Atlantic near the coast of Africa. They carry a 40% and 50% chance of development over the next 3-7 days as they move west-northwestward towards the central Atlantic Ocean. Neither system shows a projected path that would put ENC in danger over the next ten days, however their long range track remains uncertain. The NHC is also keeping an eye over the central Gulf of Mexico for possible slow development over the next 3-7 days. That area has a 20% chance of development.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Thorn was indicted by a grand jury for three counts of embezzlement.
Former car dealership employee accused of embezzling $300,000
Associate warden from Bertie Correctional pleads guilty in federal fraud scheme
The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
DEPUTIES: Father charged with killing state employee that hit and killed his son
The governor stopped at the closed Martin General Hospital this afternoon.
Gov. Cooper in Williamston discussing hospital closure, Medicaid expansion
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A introduces first-ever seasonal spin on the original chicken sandwich

Latest News

Kinston Police Department arrested Marquez Johnson in connection to a shooting August 10, 2023.
UPDATE: Kinston police arrest man after investigating Thursday night shooting
Kinston police arrest man after investigating Thursday night shooting
Kinston police arrest man after investigating Thursday night shooting
A mother here in the east is demanding accountability tonight after she shared video with WITN...
UPDATE: Caretaker accused of abusing Pitt County disabled adult arrested
Caretaker accused of abusing Pitt County disabled adult arrested
Caretaker accused of abusing Pitt County disabled adult arrested