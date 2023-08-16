Air conditioning bills rise during record heat

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over the past two months, Eastern Carolina has experienced record-breaking heat.

Extreme heat took place over the last few weeks in the region, which means air conditioning systems have been working hard.

“It’s been on constantly for the last few days,” said Jacksonville resident Willow Doyle. “We turned it down a little bit at night, but it is on full blast.”

Doyle just recently got a new air conditioning system after hers broke last month. The new ac unit is more durable and efficient.

“We didn’t have an air conditioner,” said Doyle. “It broke last month, so when we got one in July it’s way more energy sufficient and the cost is significant.”

Not everyone had the same experience as Doyle did. Rushawn Hamilton, a resident, saw an increase in his bill from the month of July to August.

“It was an increase,” said Hamilton. “My mom used to tell me not to mess with the thermostat. We try not to mess with it and keep it regular.”

But it is not just the summer times where air conditioners are used more often. The winter is when bills are high as well.

“It really depends on how temperatures are,” said Steve Goodson with Jones Onslow Electric Membership. “This year we had a pretty mild winter, so consumption by customers was not out of normal. This summer up until the beginning to middle of July of this year has been pretty steady as well.”

Experts suggest ways for people to stay cool, and not overspend when it comes to the air conditioning unit.

“Drink water, try to stay inside,” said Goodson. “Try to keep your home as cool as possible by keeping the blinds drawn, doors shut, and you can also use a ceiling or portable fan. One thing to note about fans is that they cool people and don’t circulate air.”

Goodson says there is a program customers can participate in called Connect to Save, which preserves energy and saves people money.

