Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Less Dangerous But Still Hot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Strong to severe storms will continue this evening and officially end our heat wave. Sporadic wind damage is possible through midnight. Rain comes to an end by morning and we’ll stay in an unsettled pattern Wednesday and Thursday. The cold front ending our heat will push through tonight but won’t leave. While the heat won’t be as dangerous over the next few days, it certainly won’t be comfortable weather. Humidity will still make the 80s feel like the 90s through the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s. As the front hangs around, it’ll be the focus of more daily rain chances. Storms get going through the afternoon and evening but can’t rule out rain through the morning hours too. This is our best chance for rain in the future. Starting Friday, rain chances look incredibly low over the weekend and next week. Highs get back into the low to mid-90s too. Heat index shouldn’t be as extreme but still could hit 100-105°F at times.

TROPICS : The National Hurricane Center will be watching two tropical waves in the deep Atlantic over the coming week. The two systems carry a 10% and 30% chance of development over the next 3-7 days as they move westward towards the central Atlantic Ocean. These storms are stuck in dry air containing Saharan dust so development doesn’t look too promising for now. It’s worth watching the Gulf of Mexico next week for additional chances for development.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.