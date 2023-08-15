Winterville Watermelon Festival returns next week

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 38th Annual Winterville Watermelon Festival is returning next week.

The legendary festival is a four-day event that kicks off Thursday and features activities the whole family can enjoy. Events includes live music, a watermelon parade, amusement rides, and so much more.

Thursday night kicks off the festival with rides only night and a car show. Friday’s opening night events include rides, vendors, bingo, and live performances. Saturday is the day long Watermelon Jam and Sunday’s afternoon activities celebrate the “Last Day of Summer Sunday”.

In addition, visitors can check out the flea market and commercial vendors set up through the festival grounds. Food vendors serve both watermelon treats and classic fair food such as funnel cakes, turkey legs, and corn dogs.

For more information and a full schedule of events, click here.

