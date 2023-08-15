Advertise With Us
Two police cars torched in Asheville

Police in Asheville are asking for the public’s help in learning who set fire to two marked...
Police in Asheville are asking for the public's help in learning who set fire to two marked police cars.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Asheville are asking for the public’s help in learning who torched two marked police cars.

The two vehicles were destroyed in the early Monday morning fire on Lynndale Avenue, near the West Asheville police substation. No one was inside the patrol cars at the time.

Asheville police say they are continuing to search for those responsible and ask if anyone has information on the fires to call them at 828-252-1110.

