State correctional officer from Bertie County pleads guilty in federal fraud scheme

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A state correctional officer from Eastern Carolina faces up to ten years in federal prison after his guilty plea this morning.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Sean Dillard pled guilty to theft of government funds before a federal judge in Raleigh.

The feds say Dillard admitted submitting fake tenant lease agreements for multiple properties in Bertie County as part of the North Carolina HOPE program for emergency rental assistance.

NC HOPE helped renters stay in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic by preventing evictions and the loss of utilities.

WITN has reached out to the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections to find out if Dillard still works for the prison system and which prison he is assigned to.

