Sports Spotlight: D.H. Conley’s Isaiah Crumpler working to add his name to family football legacy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley senior Isaiah Crumpler has been working to make himself the next in a football family legacy here in the East.

We feature him in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“Just pressure mostly. Because you know my family has been through it,” says D.H. Conley senior Isaiah Crumpler, “It is hard to keep up that, I guess, legacy for me. That last name.”

D.H. Conley senior Isaiah Crumpler has followed his family to the gridiron.

“You know my dad started off Wilson Fike running back,” says Crumpler, “Went to ECU. Went to the Buffalo Bills after that. Played Canadian Football.”

But it’s not just his dad. Isaiah has two brothers who took it all the way to the pros.

“My oldest brother, Carlester Jr., He played a Rose high school, then ECU, then played in the NFL,” says Isaiah, “Alge Crumpler, my second oldest brother, He played at New Hanover, then went to UNC, then went to the League.”

The next Crumpler has worked hard to make a name for himself for the Vikings. The eyes have been on Isaiah since he got to D.H. Conley.

“I got my first offer as a freshman for ECU,” says Crumpler, “So I mean it was there, but it hadn’t really clicked for me at that time.”

Isaiah has grown into an explosive force at wide receiver, defensive back, and return man for Conley.

“When you talk about coaching a student athlete, he is a dream to coach. Comes to work every day and give you his best,” says D.H. Conley Head Coach Nate Conner, “Not too good to do anything. Phenomenal in the classroom. Whatever he can get better at, that’s what he wants to know about, he wants to go work at it.”

While he is a three-sport athlete, Crumpler has found football to be his sport. He committed to Rutgers this offseason after receiving a bunch of offers to play division one.

“He called me, offered me and I think the next week I went up there,” Isaiah says, “Went and scouted it out a little bit and I liked it a lot.”

“He had certain things he was looking for and a lot of schools provided that,” says Conner, “He ultimately made a decision, he and his family felt was best for him.”

Isaiah plans to play wide receiver for the Scarlet Knights. The next Crumpler has utilized the knowledge of his family to prepare himself for life, football and beyond.

“Just trying to find what job I want to have after football mostly. Cause you know football does not last long for everybody. Try to find something I can do after football,” says Isaiah, “Then with the football phase just try to be the best me possible. Just be me, be the best leader, all the other stuff so just be a team player.”

The high school football season starts this Friday night. Crumpler and Conley are home against Wilmington Laney. We start our WITN End Zone Friday at 11 PM. You will likely see plenty of Isaiah there this fall.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.