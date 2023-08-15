Advertise With Us
Silver alert issued for Wayne County man

Darcy Nolan
Darcy Nolan(Wayne County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Wayne County man.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say that Darcy Nolan was last seen leaving the Helping Hands assisted living facility in Goldsboro.

According to deputies Nolan is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Deputies said Nolan was wearing a black short-sleeved t-shirt with a skull graphic design on it. Black shorts and black tennis shoes. Nolan was also wearing a bright green and orange traffic vest and a blue hat with sunglasses.

Deputies did not know which way Nolan went when he left the facility.

Anyone who has any information or has seen Darcy Nolan should call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 731-1484

