Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Police cat ‘Pawfficer Fuzz’ makes friends at center for children with autism

Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to...
Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to promote community outreach with the police department.(Fort Smith Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SMITH, Ark. (Gray News) – A police cat in Arkansas is making some special friends.

Pawfficer Fuzz with the Fort Smith Police Department spent time last week at Hope 4 Autism, a learning center dedicated to providing therapy, workshops, and training for children with autism.

The police department shared photos from the visit in a Facebook post, writing, “The connections made that day will forever touch our hearts!”

The police department shared photos from the visit in a Facebook post, writing, “The...
The police department shared photos from the visit in a Facebook post, writing, “The connections made that day will forever touch our hearts!”(Fort Smith Police Department)

Officers noted the instant bonds some of the children formed with Fuzz.

The department said they plan to bring Fuzz back to Hope 4 Autism for more visits.

Pawfficer Fuzz frequently visits schools, libraries, churches, and other public places to promote community outreach with the police department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
DEPUTIES: Father charged with killing state employee that hit and killed his son
Kyrell Harper
UPDATE: Car accident on Stantonsburg Road Sunday leaves one person dead
Four divers reported missing Sunday were found just before 1 a.m. Monday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. Coast Guard found 4 divers off North Carolina coast
Man killed when dirt bike hits SUV on Goldsboro street
After the sweltering heat comes the strong/severe storms. Wind gusts will be the main threat as...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms start to arrive after a hot afternoon

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
The indictment against former President Donald Trump in Georgia is nearly 100 pages long. (CNN,...
Trump has 10 days to surrender to Georgia authorities
The charred remains of a vehicle sit near a wildfire-destroyed home Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in...
‘A gunfight without bullets’: Hawaii firefighters faced down blaze with dry hydrants
Chefs Luke Owens and Emily Parker
Greenville chef wins NCRLA Pastry Chef of the Year
New business helping people pay down their student loans
With student loan payments set to resume, some employers finding ways to help employees tackle debt