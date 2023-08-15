Advertise With Us
Pitt County celebrating World Breastfeeding Week

(WBRC)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A county here in the east is hosting a world breastfeeding week celebration today.

The Pitt County WIC Office is joining hands with the community to celebrate world breastfeeding week.

The 2023 theme is “Empowering Working Parents.” It aims to inform, anchor, engage, and galvanize the local community to support breastfeeding for working families.

During the week, staff are highlighting the experiences of working parents who strive to balance their careers while nurturing their children.

Today’s celebration will be held this morning at 10 a.m. at Alice Keene District Park in Greenville. The event is free and open to the public.

