Pirates prepping to return to East Carolina University campus

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is planning a variety of resources for students returning to campus before classes begin next Monday.

Today representatives from ECU Police, Student Affairs, and Campus Living will be available to answer questions regarding traffic and moving in.

Tuesday through Saturday heavy traffic and some delays should be expected near ECU’s main campus and the Grady White Boat Athletic Complex as students and their families arrive to move into residence halls.

This includes:

  • Charles Boulevard between Greenville Boulevard and Fifth Street
  • 10th Street between Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street
  • 14th Street between Elm Street and Charles Boulevard
  • Greenville Boulevard between 10th Street and Arlington Boulevard.

