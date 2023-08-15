Minority Mental Health & Substance Use Expo to offer resources to community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mental health is a big topic these days. It’s considered by many to be just as important as physical health.

If you’re looking for ways to take better care of your mental state, one event coming up here in the east was made for you.

The Minority Mental Health and Substance Use Expo is coming up on August 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There, visitors will find more than 20 vendors offering help for those who need it.

Vendors will include the Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use and Truth to Live Peer Recovery Consulting Services.

Visitors can enjoy some free treats as well.

The address is 400 Nash Street in Greenville. That’s the Eppes Recreation Center.

There will also be a balloon release in honor of those who have family members who have lost their lives to overdoses and mental health challenges.

Khrecia Holley, the Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use Vice President, stopped by ENC at Three Tuesday to talk details.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.