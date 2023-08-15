Advertise With Us
Man shot & killed by Wayne County deputies identified

SBI agents look over evidence in Monday's shooting.(WRAL-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man shot and killed on Monday by Wayne County deputies has been identified.

The State Bureau of Investigations says 48-year-old Chad Pike was killed on Capps Bridge Road shortly after 3:00 p.m.

Deputies say they had gone to the home about an armed man in the area.

They said when deputies arrived, Pike came toward them with a shotgun.

According to deputies, the man ignored verbal commands and raised the shotgun. Deputies say the man was then shot.

The SBI is investigating the deputy-involved shooting and all of the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, both standard procedures in cases like this one.

