Man shot & killed by Wayne County deputies identified

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man shot and killed on Monday by Wayne County deputies has been identified.

The State Bureau of Investigations says 48-year-old Chad Pike was killed on Capps Bridge Road shortly after 3:00 p.m.

Deputies say they had gone to the home about an armed man in the area.

They said when deputies arrived, Pike came toward them with a shotgun.

According to deputies, the man ignored verbal commands and raised the shotgun. Deputies say the man was then shot.

The SBI is investigating the deputy-involved shooting and all of the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, both standard procedures in cases like this one.

