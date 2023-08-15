Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

At least 13 bodies found in freezers in Mexico

Police are shown at a crime scene in the city of Poza Rica in Veracruz state, Mexico, on Monday.
Police are shown at a crime scene in the city of Poza Rica in Veracruz state, Mexico, on Monday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - At least 13 bodies have been found in freezers in two buildings in the city of Poza Rica in Mexico’s Veracruz state, according to a statement released on Monday from Veronica Hernandez Giadans, Attorney General of the state of Veracruz.

Six suspects have been detained, the statement said.

An investigation into the incident has begun, and Mexico’s General Directorate of Expert Services carried out field and laboratory criminalistic tests to find the suspects, he said.

Police, prosecutors and experts are carrying out corresponding investigations into the incident, the statement said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
DEPUTIES: Father charged with killing state employee that hit and killed his son
Kyrell Harper
UPDATE: Car accident on Stantonsburg Road Sunday leaves one person dead
Four divers reported missing Sunday were found just before 1 a.m. Monday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. Coast Guard found 4 divers off North Carolina coast
Man killed when dirt bike hits SUV on Goldsboro street
Tuesday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the heat, humidity and storms 8-15-23
First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Tuesday

Latest News

Tuesday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the heat, humidity and storms 8-15-23
First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Tuesday
The heat peaks today with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s. An Excessive Heat Warning for...
First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Tuesday
File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
Retail sales rose solidly last month in a sign that consumers are still spending freely
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. Deja...
Mother pleads guilty to felony child neglect after her 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot his Virginia teacher