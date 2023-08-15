Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Warning Tuesday; Severe Risk Late Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The heat rolls Tuesday with continued highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will run from 108-115° from midday to sunset Tuesday.

The extreme heat is the reason for Tuesday’s FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. For all the details: CLICK HERE!

A cold front will approach late in the day Tuesday bringing the chance for a few strong to severe storms after 5pm through midnight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of eastern NC in a SLIGHT (Level 2) risk for severe weather on Tuesday.

TROPICS : The National Hurricane Center will be watching two tropical waves in the deep Atlantic over the coming week. The two systems carry a 20% and 30% chance of development over the next 3-7 days as they move westward towards the central Atlantic Ocean.

