Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Warning Tuesday; Severe Risk Late Day

Heat Index for parts of ENC will exceed 110° on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast August 14. 2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The heat rolls Tuesday with continued highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index will run from 108-115° from midday to sunset Tuesday.

The extreme heat is the reason for Tuesday’s FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. For all the details: CLICK HERE!

A cold front will approach late in the day Tuesday bringing the chance for a few strong to severe storms after 5pm through midnight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of eastern NC in a SLIGHT (Level 2) risk for severe weather on Tuesday.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center will be watching two tropical waves in the deep Atlantic over the coming week. The two systems carry a 20% and 30% chance of development over the next 3-7 days as they move westward towards the central Atlantic Ocean.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

