Hurricanes continue to call PNC Arena home with 20-year lease extension

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Today officials announced a newly signed lease will keep the Carolina Hurricanes in PNC Arena until the 2043-44 NHL season.

The Centennial Authority, owners of PNC Arean, and Fale Force Sports and Entertainment, LLC say under the new agreement, PNC Arena will undergo major innovations. They include the development of a transformational, vibrant sports and entertainment district and public gathering space around the arena.

“Our goal is to transform PNC Arena into one of the most comfortable, versatile, and fan-friendly experiences in the country,” said Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the Hurricanes. “This project will completely revitalize PNC Arena to make it a state-of-the-art facility at a fraction of the cost of a new arena.”

Canes Communication says the first part of stadium improvements targets the land surrounding PNC Arena. More dining/ retail space, office space, residential space, a hotel, and an indoor music venue are all in the works.

Gale Force, who is paying for all private renovations to the arena, says they will commit to replacing 95% of any public parking inhibited by the developments and will set aside five acres for a dedicated tailgate zone.

“North Carolina is the home of the Hurricanes, and I am proud to say that the Hurricanes will continue to call PNC Arena home,” said Tom Dundon, Owner and Governor of the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes have called PNC Arena home since 1999 after becoming the first major professional sports franchise to move to the Raleigh-Durhem area.

