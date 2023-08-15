Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Hurricanes continue to call PNC Arena home with 20-year lease extension

Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) celebrates his overtime goal against the New Jersey...
Carolina Hurricanes' Jesper Fast (71) celebrates his overtime goal against the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(Karl B DeBlaker | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Today officials announced a newly signed lease will keep the Carolina Hurricanes in PNC Arena until the 2043-44 NHL season.

The Centennial Authority, owners of PNC Arean, and Fale Force Sports and Entertainment, LLC say under the new agreement, PNC Arena will undergo major innovations. They include the development of a transformational, vibrant sports and entertainment district and public gathering space around the arena.

“Our goal is to transform PNC Arena into one of the most comfortable, versatile, and fan-friendly experiences in the country,” said Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the Hurricanes. “This project will completely revitalize PNC Arena to make it a state-of-the-art facility at a fraction of the cost of a new arena.”

Canes Communication says the first part of stadium improvements targets the land surrounding PNC Arena. More dining/ retail space, office space, residential space, a hotel, and an indoor music venue are all in the works.

Gale Force, who is paying for all private renovations to the arena, says they will commit to replacing 95% of any public parking inhibited by the developments and will set aside five acres for a dedicated tailgate zone.

“North Carolina is the home of the Hurricanes, and I am proud to say that the Hurricanes will continue to call PNC Arena home,” said Tom Dundon, Owner and Governor of the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes have called PNC Arena home since 1999 after becoming the first major professional sports franchise to move to the Raleigh-Durhem area.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
DEPUTIES: Father charged with killing state employee that hit and killed his son
Kyrell Harper
UPDATE: Car accident on Stantonsburg Road Sunday leaves one person dead
Four divers reported missing Sunday were found just before 1 a.m. Monday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. Coast Guard found 4 divers off North Carolina coast
Man killed when dirt bike hits SUV on Goldsboro street
Three dead, three others injured in house fire
Victims identified in Kill Devil Hills fire that killed three

Latest News

ECU football focused on finding themselves this week
ECU football focused on finding themselves this week
ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert gives update on conference realignment
ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert gives update on conference realignment
FILE - The championship trophy stands on a table during a news conference ahead of the national...
UNC checks in at 21 in Preseason AP Poll, ECU’s first opponent Michigan is number two, Georgia top dog
ECU football focused on important week
ECU football focused on finding themselves this week