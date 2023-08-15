Heat and drought affect farmer’s crops

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With the excessive heat over the last several weeks, crops in Jones County are being affected.

While there is a drought in the early stages throughout different counties, the county most affected by the drought is Jones County.

“It seems a little hotter than normal,” said Keith Mills, a fourth-generation farmer. “It’s summertime, so we’re supposed to be hot but usually we get more rain.”

In order for crops to survive they need rain, but with a heat record over the last few weeks, plants start to lose their moisture and dry out. WITN meteorologist, Charlie Ironmonger, explains how heat affects plants.

“Whenever we get really hot conditions, you tend to see plants dry out a little bit faster,” said Ironmonger. “The humidity can lock in some of that moisture but if you’re baking out in the sun all day like a lot of the crops are you are going to lose moisture throughout the day and they can get a little bit sun fried there on the tips of the leaves.”

With harvest season for corn around the corner, Mills says they are exactly where they need to be at this time of year. However, with the heat and drought in full swing, other crops are turning from green to brown.

“The corn is in the dry down stage now; we are getting ready to harvest. It’s really not affecting it, but the soybeans, cotton, tobacco all that stuff is really starting to suffer with the heat and the humidity.”

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, this past July was the 42nd driest month since the year 1895. With the heat and drought being worse in Jones County, farmers stay motivated to find ways to care for their crops.

“We pump water out of ponds or irrigation ponds and sprinklers are all over the field,” said Mills.

In order to get back to normal levels of moisture, it will take two or three days of heavy rain or a tropical system.

