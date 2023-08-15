Advertise With Us
Greenville chef wins NCRLA Pastry Chef of the Year

Chefs Luke Owens and Emily Parker
Chefs Luke Owens and Emily Parker(NCRLA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A local chef was crowned the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association Best Pastry Chef at an annual competition in Raleigh.

Emily Parker of Native Fine Diner in Greenville was crowned as the Pastry Chef of the Year at the seventh annual NCRLA Chef Showdown at the Pavilion at the Angus Barn on Monday in Raleigh.

Parker wasn’t the only chef from Greenville to make it to the finals. Chef Luke Owens, also of Native Fine Diner in Greenville, finished as the first runner-up in the Chef of the Year category.

“NCRLA’s seventh Chef Showdown continues to showcase the incredible talent of our chefs, pastry chefs, bartenders, and distilleries from across the state,” said Lynn Minges, president and CEO of NCRLA. “The energy, creativity, and passion of all of the competitors featuring our state’s freshest ingredients paired with North Carolina wines was both delicious and inspiring.”

The competition began back in March with a record-breaking 94 competitors vying for the top awards. The 24 chefs and mixologists at the Grand Finale advanced through five preliminary rounds, two semi-final rounds, and two mixology rounds in Winston-Salem.

“Interest in local foods has never been stronger and this partnership and competition has been great because North Carolina farm fresh ingredients are the stars of every dish, pastry, and beverage,” said North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Throughout this partnership, we have worked together to help diversify, innovate, and strengthen North Carolina’s food and agriculture businesses and farms. Congratulations to every competing chef, pastry chef, and mixologist, and thank you for showcasing the freshness and flavor of North Carolina agricultural products.”

Native Fine Diner is located at 907 Dickinson Avenue in Greenville.

