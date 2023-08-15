Governor Cooper in Williamston for Medicaid Expansion talks today

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina governor is visiting Eastern Carolina today for the continuation of discussions surrounding medical care in rural areas.

Governor Roy Cooper is continuing his series of Medicaid Expansion roundtables in Williamston this afternoon.

Cooper’s visit is to highlight the urgent need to start Medicaid Expansion, which has already been agreed to in a strong bipartisan vote of the legislature.

The series of roundtables have taken place in rural areas where hospital closures have impacted the delivery of health care.

Today’s discussion is taking place at Moratoc Park in Williamston at 2 p.m. Afterwards, WITN is told the governor will then visit Martin General Hospital, which abruptly closed this month due to financial issues.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.