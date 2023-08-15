Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Governor Cooper in Williamston for Medicaid Expansion talks today

(Hannah Schoenbaum | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina governor is visiting Eastern Carolina today for the continuation of discussions surrounding medical care in rural areas.

Governor Roy Cooper is continuing his series of Medicaid Expansion roundtables in Williamston this afternoon.

Cooper’s visit is to highlight the urgent need to start Medicaid Expansion, which has already been agreed to in a strong bipartisan vote of the legislature.

The series of roundtables have taken place in rural areas where hospital closures have impacted the delivery of health care.

Today’s discussion is taking place at Moratoc Park in Williamston at 2 p.m. Afterwards, WITN is told the governor will then visit Martin General Hospital, which abruptly closed this month due to financial issues.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyrell Harper
UPDATE: Car accident on Stantonsburg Road Sunday leaves one person dead
The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
DEPUTIES: Father charged with killing state employee that hit and killed his son
Four divers reported missing Sunday were found just before 1 a.m. Monday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. Coast Guard found 4 divers off North Carolina coast
Man killed when dirt bike hits SUV on Goldsboro street
Three dead, three others injured in house fire
Victims identified in Kill Devil Hills fire that killed three

Latest News

Pitt County celebrating World Breastfeeding Week
Dangerous continues through Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Tuesday
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Warning Tuesday; Severe Risk Late Day
First Alert Forecast August 15th, 2023
First Alert Forecast August 15th, 2023