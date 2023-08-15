Advertise With Us
Former car dealership employee accused of embezzling $300,000

Rebecca Thorn was indicted by a grand jury for three counts of embezzlement.
Rebecca Thorn was indicted by a grand jury for three counts of embezzlement.(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A former employee is accused of pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Craven County car dealership.

Rebecca Thorn was indicted by a grand jury for three counts of embezzlement.

Craven County deputies say the woman took more than $300,000 from Riverside Ford in Havelock. They said she was the dealership’s human resource accounting clerk.

The embezzlement took place between December 1, 2018, and March 31st of this year, according to a news release.

Thorn was indicted last Monday, and arrested on Thursday. The woman was jailed on a $200,000 secured bond.

