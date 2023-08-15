Former car dealership employee accused of embezzling $300,000

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A former employee is accused of pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Craven County car dealership.

Rebecca Thorn was indicted by a grand jury for three counts of embezzlement.

Craven County deputies say the woman took more than $300,000 from Riverside Ford in Havelock. They said she was the dealership’s human resource accounting clerk.

The embezzlement took place between December 1, 2018, and March 31st of this year, according to a news release.

Thorn was indicted last Monday, and arrested on Thursday. The woman was jailed on a $200,000 secured bond.

