Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Fiery crash scatters exploding propane bottles across Mississippi highway, driver survives

In this photo released by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, firefighters work to stop a fire from...
In this photo released by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, firefighters work to stop a fire from spreading from a semitrailer, which was carrying propane tanks, on Interstate 59 near Poplarville, Miss., on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. The interstate was closed after the truck caught fire.(Mississippi Highway Patrol via the Mississippi Department of Public Safety via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A semitrailer hauling propane bottles crashed and caught fire Monday, blocking traffic for several hours along Interstate 59 in southern Mississippi.

The danger caused by exploding propane bottles forced the Mississippi Highway Patrol to block traffic in both directions near Poplarville. The driver of the truck was able to escape, highway patrol said.

Photos posted on social media by the highway patrol showed propane bottles strewn across the interstate and the incinerated remains of the truck. Responders were working to contain the fire, which spread to trees along the interstate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyrell Harper
UPDATE: Car accident on Stantonsburg Road Sunday leaves one person dead
Two firefighters injured in business fire
UPDATE: Cause of Greenville business fire “undetermined”
Four divers reported missing Sunday were found just before 1 a.m. Monday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. Coast Guard found 4 divers off North Carolina coast
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: Heat record broken at regional airport
Pitt County advances to Little League Softball World Series Championship
Pitt County comes back to stun defending champ Texas and reach Little League Softball World Series Championship Game

Latest News

FILE - Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins attends during warmups prior to an NFL...
Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, killed in motorcycle crash at age 28
FILE - This booking image provided by Adams County, Illl., administration, shows Timothy...
Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant Timothy Bliefnick gets life for wife’s murder
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a...
Kansas police and a small newspaper are at the center of a 1st Amendment fight after a newsroom raid
New details about the police raid of a newspaper in Kansas last week. (KAKE, FACEBOOK | MARION,...
Newspaper publisher speaks out after raid
The teenager was reported missing on Aug. 13, according to authorities.
Police issue Amber Alert for 14-year-old girl in Texas