Clinics run by Martin General Hospital will close if new owners not found

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Six clinics run by Martin General Hospital will shut down if new owners are not found.

The Williamston hospital shut down on August 3rd and said at the time that while the hospital was closing, its clinics would remain open.

But WITN News has learned those clinics will close on October 5th if they are not sold.

Documents from the North Carolina Department of Commerce say Ronaoke Orthopedics, Roanoke Surgical, Martin Family Medicine, Williamston Heart and Vascular, and Martin Speciality Clinics, all in Williamston, are not part of the hospital bankruptcy. The sixth clinic, Rural Health Clinic, is in Plymouth.

“The Clinic will continue to operate and maintain employees on the same terms currently in place of 60 days,” the hospital told state officials. Martin General said they hope to identify a suitable buyer for the clinics before October 5th and keep them operating.

The six clinics employ approximately 28 employees.

