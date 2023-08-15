Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Clinics run by Martin General Hospital will close if new owners not found

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Six clinics run by Martin General Hospital will shut down if new owners are not found.

The Williamston hospital shut down on August 3rd and said at the time that while the hospital was closing, its clinics would remain open.

But WITN News has learned those clinics will close on October 5th if they are not sold.

Documents from the North Carolina Department of Commerce say Ronaoke Orthopedics, Roanoke Surgical, Martin Family Medicine, Williamston Heart and Vascular, and Martin Speciality Clinics, all in Williamston, are not part of the hospital bankruptcy. The sixth clinic, Rural Health Clinic, is in Plymouth.

“The Clinic will continue to operate and maintain employees on the same terms currently in place of 60 days,” the hospital told state officials. Martin General said they hope to identify a suitable buyer for the clinics before October 5th and keep them operating.

The six clinics employ approximately 28 employees.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday.
DEPUTIES: Father charged with killing state employee that hit and killed his son
Kyrell Harper
UPDATE: Car accident on Stantonsburg Road Sunday leaves one person dead
Four divers reported missing Sunday were found just before 1 a.m. Monday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. Coast Guard found 4 divers off North Carolina coast
Man killed when dirt bike hits SUV on Goldsboro street
Tuesday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the heat, humidity and storms 8-15-23
First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Tuesday

Latest News

Pitt County celebrating World Breastfeeding Week
ECU dental school and UNC Pembroke signed an early assurance agreement for dental school...
ECU and UNC Pembroke sign dental school partnership
The county's only hospital closed its doors last week
Martin County makes plans for emergency services after losing its only hospital, people still fighting for its reopening
n/a
Pitt Co. offers middle and high school immunizations starting next Thursday