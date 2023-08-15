Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning in effect as temps climb

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The heat rolls on through today as skies remain sunny and winds hold out of the south-southwest. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. this evening for most areas. Temperature records will be in danger of falling as highs reach into the mid to upper 90s. New Bern’s record of 95°, which has fallen the past two days, will again be in danger of resetting this afternoon. Our heat index will range between 110-115°, dangerous for anyone spending extended time outside. Winds will stay breezy at 10 to 15 mph.

A cold front will approach later today, bringing the chance for a few strong to severe storms after 5 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of eastern North Carolina in a SLIGHT (Level 2) risk for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat we are faced with as the storms arrive. Downpours will put down about half an inch to a full inch of rain, with the highest totals expected closer to the Virginia border.

The front will stall along the coast, leaving us with scattered showers and storms for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will come back down to normal thanks to those drops and the accompanying cloud cover. Most areas should expect to see highs in the upper 80s over both days. Highs will hold near 90° Friday, Saturday and Sunday with lower humidity.

TROPICS : The National Hurricane Center will be watching two tropical waves in the deep Atlantic over the coming week. The two systems carry a 10% and 30% chance of development over the next 3-7 days as they move westward towards the central Atlantic Ocean. Neither system shows a projected path that would put ENC in danger over the next ten days, however their long range track remains uncertain.

