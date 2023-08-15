Advertise With Us
Boys & Girls Club hosting 8th annual Breakfast at the Kids’ Table fundraiser

(Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An organization is hosting a breakfast fundraiser for the boys and girls of Eastern Carolina.

This morning the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina will host their 8th annual Breakfast at the Kids’ Table fundraiser.

Other than serving breakfast, the event plans to touch on inspiring and impactful stories of the club and its members.

The fundraiser begins this morning at 7:30 a.m. inside the Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center.

