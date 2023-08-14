Zach’s First Alert Forecast: One More Day of Dangerous Heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dangerous heat is still expected into Tuesday. Even tonight won’t be comfortable with high humidity keeping temperatures in the 80s and the heat index above 85°F all night. That’ll lead to a heat index above 100°F by midmorning. Tuesday could be our hottest feeling day of this heat wave as the heat index reaches as high as 115°F later in the afternoon. Storms probably won’t develop in time to keep some spots less hot. Radar should get active between 4-6 PM and stay active through the rest of the day as a cold front arrives. Heavy rain and lightning will be common with any storms but a few could be strong to severe with a wind threat. The front will drop highs into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Air won’t be as thick but this won’t be as comfortable as a cold front like we had a couple of weeks ago. Rain chances won’t disappear either. More rounds of downpours and showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday behind the front. Once the rain chances shut off later this week, more heat builds in for the weekend.

TROPICS : The National Hurricane Center will be watching two tropical waves in the deep Atlantic over the coming week. The two systems carry a 20% and 30% chance of development over the next 3-7 days as they move westward towards the central Atlantic Ocean.

