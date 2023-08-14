Advertise With Us
Victims identified in Kill Devil Hills fire that killed three

Three dead, three others injured in house fire
Three dead, three others injured in house fire(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway
Aug. 14, 2023
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities have released the names of three people killed when a fire Friday ripped through their vacation rental home on the Outer Banks.

The fire was reported on North Virginia Dare Trail.

Killed were Colleen Cohan, 64, and her husband, 68-year-old William Deeg, both from Ashton, Maryland. Also killed in the fire was 13-year-old Cienna Farr, from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Three other people were injured. They were Sadie Farr, 16, of Silver Spring, her mother Laura Volk, 48, and the mother’s boyfriend, 55-year-old David Brewer, all from Silver Spring.

Authorities say Cienna Farr and Sadie Farr were sisters.

Volk and Brewer are in stable condition at the burn unit at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, while Sadie Farr was treated and released from the Outer Banks Hospital, according to a news release.

Officials say it was required that the 75-year-old house have smoke detectors but not sprinklers. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, though the town says its investigation remains ongoing.

