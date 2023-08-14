VA extended PACT Act deadline today

DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - Today is the last day for veterans and survivors to apply for PACT Act benefits.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs extended the application deadline for veterans and survivors to apply or submit their “intent to file” for the PACT Act benefits after technical difficulties, and high demand on the application website.

The VA says those applying will have until August 14 at 11:59 PM to obtain eligibility benefits backdated to August 10, 2022.

The act helps veterans exposed to toxic chemicals get better health care and benefits.

Brad Blackburn, the Veterans Service Officer at the VFW Post 9133 in Jacksonville says the PACT Act expanded veteran affairs in a way no other legislation in recent history has done before.

According to officials, some veterans who attempted to submit their “intent to file” have received error messages. The VA says they have logged all of these intents to file, so every Veteran or survivor who has received an error message while applying for PACT Act benefits can consider their “intent to file” complete.

