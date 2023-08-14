Advertise With Us
U.S. Coast Guard searching for 4 missing divers off North Carolina coast

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE FEAR, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Coast Guard is helping search for four missing divers off of the North Carolina coast.

Coast Guard officials said that the four men are missing around 50 miles south of Cape Fear, North Carolina.

Officials said it was reported that the men were diving off of the pleasure craft “Big Bill’s” and had not resurfaced around noon.

The search is being conducted by both air and sea with assets from multiple Coast Guard locations on the east coast.

Crews will continue searching through the night.

