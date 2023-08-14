Advertise With Us
UPDATE: U.S. Coast Guard found 4 divers off North Carolina coast

Four divers reported missing Sunday were found just before 1 a.m. Monday morning.
Four divers reported missing Sunday were found just before 1 a.m. Monday morning.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CAPE FEAR, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has found four divers that were reported missing off the North Carolina coast over the weekend early Monday morning.

Coast Guard officials said that the four men who were missing were found about 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina at 12:45 a.m. today.

Officials say the divers were spotted by rescue crews in a C-130 aircraft with a strobe light.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the four divers were brought back to safety uninjured.

Officials said Sunday that the men were diving and had not resurfaced. The drivers were on the pleasure craft “Big Bill’s” about 60 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to the original report.

