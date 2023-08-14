UPDATE: U.S. Coast Guard found 4 divers off North Carolina coast

CAPE FEAR, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has found four divers that were reported missing off the North Carolina coast over the weekend early Monday morning.

Coast Guard officials said that the four men who were missing were found about 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina at 12:45 a.m. today.

Officials say the divers were spotted by rescue crews in a C-130 aircraft with a strobe light.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the four divers were brought back to safety uninjured.

Officials said Sunday that the men were diving and had not resurfaced. The drivers were on the pleasure craft “Big Bill’s” about 60 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to the original report.

