Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Taco Bell celebrates liberation of Taco Tuesday trademark by offering to pick up your taco tab

Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.
Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The term Taco Tuesday can now be used at any restaurant which sells the popular food item, and Taco Bell wants to join in on the celebration by offering to pick up the tab at almost any Mexican restaurant.

The Taco Tuesday trademark was originally held by Taco John’s from 1989 until this year, when it was legally challenged by Taco Bell in May and eventually relinquished in 49 states in July.

The fast food chain, in partnership with DoorDash, is opening a $5 million taco tab to partially cover orders of taco fans’ orders from any participating vendor selling Mexican food on Taco Tuesday, which is September 12.

In the lead up to Taco Tuesday, Taco Bell is offering a free Doritos Locos Taco every Tuesday with no purchase necessary.

“When tacos win, we all win,” Taco Bell’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said in a release. “We all win when Taco John’s decides to release its trademark registration, we all win when taco vendors everywhere are free to join the movement, and we all win when taco fans can freely celebrate and support Taco Tuesdays at Taco Bell or anywhere else.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters injured in business fire
UPDATE: Cause of Greenville business fire “undetermined”
Kyrell Harper
UPDATE: Car accident on Stantonsburg Road Sunday leaves one person dead
Pitt County advances to Little League Softball World Series Championship
Pitt County comes back to stun defending champ Texas and reach Little League Softball World Series Championship Game
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat continues through Tuesday
Four divers reported missing Sunday were found just before 1 a.m. Monday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. Coast Guard found 4 divers off North Carolina coast

Latest News

Alabama state Sen. Rodger Smitherman discusses a redistricting proposal during debate at the...
Federal judges review Alabama’s new congressional map, lack of 2nd majority-Black district
The North Carolina State Fair is scheduled to kick off on October 12, and advance sales for...
Advance tickets go on sale Tuesday for 2023 N.C. State Fair
FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County...
6 former Mississippi officers have pleaded guilty to state charges for torturing two Black men
Morgan Wallen is looking a little different these days after getting a haircut.
Morgan Wallen surprises fans by shaving off signature mullet