Reward for information in killing of ENC red wolf increased to $15,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The reward for information in the killing of a red wolf in Eastern North Carolina has been increased in hopes that someone will come forward.

The Center for Biological Diversity said that they have increased the reward being offered for information about the killing of a red wolf in Washington County from $5000 to $15,000.

The red wolf was shot dead along a fence line south of Newland Road in Washington County on May 18. A necropsy revealed that the red wolf was shot in the torso, causing it to fall where it was found. Gunshots are the leading cause of death for red wolves.

Last week the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that it was offering a $5000 reward for information about the killing, the center is offering an additional $10,000.

According to the center, Red wolves are protected by the Endangered Species Act. Violations carry maximum penalties of $50,000 and a year in prison. Civil penalties can range up to $25,000 per violation.

“We grieve the senseless killing of one of the most endangered mammals on the planet, and we want the perpetrator brought to justice,” said Will Harlan, Southeast director at the Center. “This is a cowardly act against one of the only red wolves in the wild. We hope someone steps forward with information.”

The center said that only 34 red wolves remain in the wild. Five counties in eastern North Carolina surrounding the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge are home to the world’s only wild red wolf population.

Anyone with information about the red wolf killing should contact the North Carolina Division of Refuge Enforcement Capt. Frank Simms at (252) 216-7504 or Special Agent Matthew Brink at (919) 856-4786 ext. 37.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.