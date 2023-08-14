Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Pilot, passenger killed after plane crashes into lake

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what led up to the crash.
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – The pilot and passenger of a small aircraft died after crashing into a lake Sunday morning, North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials confirmed.

According to troopers, a single-engine airplane hit powerlines and crashed into Lake Hickory shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport around 11:30 a.m.

Both the pilot and passenger died at the scene, troopers said.

They were later identified by the highway patrol as pilot Jeffrey Jay Cooley, 63, of Granite Falls, and passenger Brian Frank Miller, 49, of Hickory.

“Jeff was a very experienced pilot, a very capable pilot, and I have no doubt he was doing whatever he could do until the very end,” fellow pilot and friend Joe Brannock said.

Brannock said he believes the crash was caused by a medical or mechanical issue because the pilot flew around the lake several times before and was familiar with it.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters injured in business fire
UPDATE: Cause of Greenville business fire “undetermined”
Kyrell Harper
UPDATE: Car accident on Stantonsburg Road Sunday leaves one person dead
Pitt County advances to Little League Softball World Series Championship
Pitt County comes back to stun defending champ Texas and reach Little League Softball World Series Championship Game
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat continues through Tuesday
Four divers reported missing Sunday were found just before 1 a.m. Monday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. Coast Guard found 4 divers off North Carolina coast

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump walks to his vehicle after...
Judge in Donald Trump’s hush-money case denies bias claim, won’t step aside
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Georgia court website publishes, then takes down, list of criminal charges against Trump
Alabama state Sen. Rodger Smitherman discusses a redistricting proposal during debate at the...
Federal judges review Alabama’s new congressional map, lack of 2nd majority-Black district
The North Carolina State Fair is scheduled to kick off on October 12, and advance sales for...
Advance tickets go on sale Tuesday for 2023 N.C. State Fair
Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.
Taco Bell celebrates liberation of Taco Tuesday trademark by offering to pick up your taco tab