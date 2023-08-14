Onslow County bridge closing today for repairs

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Today a bridge in the east will close for the week as crews start to make repairs.

A section of Holly Shelter Road, west of Jacksonville, will close as North Carolina Department of Transportation crews will replace and repair some areas of a bridge that are worn.

The bridge over the Southwest Creek near Burgaw Highway will close this morning at 9 a.m. and will reopen at 9 a.m. next Monday, August 21.

Drivers will be detoured onto Harris Creek Road and should plan for a longer commute.

