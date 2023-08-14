Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Onslow County bridge closing today for repairs

Road closed generic
Road closed generic(KPLC (Canva))
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Today a bridge in the east will close for the week as crews start to make repairs.

A section of Holly Shelter Road, west of Jacksonville, will close as North Carolina Department of Transportation crews will replace and repair some areas of a bridge that are worn.

The bridge over the Southwest Creek near Burgaw Highway will close this morning at 9 a.m. and will reopen at 9 a.m. next Monday, August 21.

Drivers will be detoured onto Harris Creek Road and should plan for a longer commute.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two firefighters injured in business fire
UPDATE: Two firefighters injured battling Greenville business fire
Pitt County advances to Little League Softball World Series Championship
Pitt County comes back to stun defending champ Texas and reach Little League Softball World Series Championship Game
Wreck closed highway in Greenville and left one injured.
One person injured in wreck that shut down highway
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous Heat Continues through Tuesday
New York defeated Pitt County on Sunday 5-2
New York defeats Pitt County to win Little League Softball World Series

Latest News

The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous Heat Continues through Tuesday
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat through Tuesday
First Alert Forecast August 14. 2023
First Alert Forecast August 14. 2023
Time is running out for veterans to have their benefits backdated a year through the PACT Act.
VA extended PACT Act deadline today