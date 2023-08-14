Advertise With Us
Man killed when dirt bike hits SUV on Goldsboro street

(Northern News Now)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead after Goldsboro police said a stolen dirt bike hit the side of an SUV Sunday evening.

The crash happened just before 7:00 p.m. at East Elm Street and South Andrews Avenue.

Police said Marquis Dawson, 29, was on the dirt bike that was eastbound on Elm. The SUV was traveling south on South Andrews. There is a traffic signal at the intersection.

The man died at the scene, while the other driver was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care for her injuries.

Police said the dirt bike was stolen from Thomasville, while their investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

