Governor Cooper to discuss Medicaid expansion in rural communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Cooper is going on the road this week to discuss what he says is the urgent need to begin Medicaid expansion in North Carolina.

Cooper’s office announced Monday that the governor will be visiting rural communities impacted by hospital closures to highlight the urgent need to start Medicaid expansion sooner rather than later.

Medicaid expansion already passed the state’s legislature in a strong bipartisan vote earlier this year, but the actual implementation is being delayed due to the state budget not being in place yet.

“The continued failure to pass a budget and start Medicaid expansion is devastating for our rural communities who have been waiting for years for this support and cannot afford any more hospital closures,” said Governor Cooper. “Whether it’s drawing down federal money to battle the opioid epidemic or just keeping the hospital doors open, Medicaid expansion is critical to supporting rural North Carolina, and we cannot delay any longer.”

The Governor is expected to announce roundtable discussions in Martin, Richmond, and Yadkin counties with healthcare providers, members of law enforcement, local elected officials, and others who have been impacted by the failure to expand Medicaid.

All three of these counties have experienced the closure of a major hospital in recent years, including the closure this month of Martin General Hospital in Williamston.

Cooper’s office says that since the beginning of 2014 when states first became eligible to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, seven rural hospitals in North Carolina have closed, due in part to high levels of uncompensated care when patients do not have healthcare or the ability to pay for services.

Governor Cooper’s administration says that they are working to support health care in rural communities, often working directly with providers.

Governor Cooper’s office also said that he has also prioritized a major expansion of high-speed internet that can bring telehealth to areas that lack in-person medical providers, including over $340 million in GREAT grants that have been awarded to help bring high-speed internet to 139,599 households and 4,447 businesses across the state.

